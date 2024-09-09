Nice Start to the Week

TULSA, OKLA — We've got another crisp morning with temperatures dropping into the 50s and 60s out-the-door.

Staying dry and bright for today with highs generally in the mid-80s.

Quiet this evening with overnight lows returning to the 50s.

A gradual warming trend will take place by Tuesday afternoon with max temps in the upper 80s then lower 90s by Wednesday under a mostly sunny sky.

Mostly sunny on Wednesday and around 90°. The low at 60°.

The remnants of a tropical disturbance could brush our far eastern most counties. Highs in the upper 80s. Morning lows in the mid 60s.

On Friday, mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s and highs in the upper 80s.

As of now, this coming weekend looks warmer with highs around 90° and lows in the 60s.

