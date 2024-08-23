Nice morning, warmer and more humid afternoon

TULSA, OKLA — A few showers possible this morning with lots of sunshine for the afternoon.

Temperatures will be warmer this afternoon with more humidity returning to the area. Highs in the low to mid-90s and feels like temps around 100 degrees.

Tonight, mostly clear with warmer overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

August heat wave will return for the upcoming weekend with highs for both Saturday and Sunday in the mid to upper 90s under a mostly sunny sky and breezy south winds.

There will likely be heat alerts Saturday as heat index values climb at or above 105°. Saturday is also the hottest day in the next 10 days.

As of now, 90-degree weather continues through the start of next week. Overnight lows in the low 70s.

