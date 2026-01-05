Nice Monday Ahead

TULSA, Okla. — No winter coat needed this Monday morning as temperatures stay in the mid 40s. Mostly sunny skies with south winds 10-25 mph. Fire weather today. Tulsa's forecast high of 70° with our current record for this date of 73° from 1984.

Staying dry Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. Morning temperatures in the mid 40s and highs in the upper 60s with calm northwest winds.

Low 40s by Wednesday morning with daytime highs also near 70°. Partly cloudy skies and south winds 5-15 mph.

Rain chances increase overnight into Thursday morning! Cloudy skies and highs in the mid 60s.

Lows down to the 40s on Friday with highs in the 50s. Slight chance for early morning showers.

Over the weekend, temperatures in the low 50s Saturday an upper 40s on Sunday. Overnight lows drop below freezing once again.

