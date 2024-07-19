Nice finish to the work week

***OZONE ALERT DAY FOR TULSA AND SURROUNDING METROS***

Pleasant July weather will continue as we finish the work week!

Lots of sunshine in the forecast today with comfortable temperatures. Highs in the mid/upper 80s. There is an Ozone Alert day for Tulsa and surrounding metros as the air quality may reach unhealthy levels.

Despite the gorgeous weather, if you are respiratory sensitive, you may want to limit outdoor activity.

Partly cloudy late this evening with overnight lows in the mid-60s.

Upper 80s again Saturday afternoon with an increasing chance for showers and storms later Saturday night into Sunday.

Then a good chance for a few showers and storms on Sunday. Highs in the mid 80s. Weekend morning lows in the upper 60s.

Don't expect a washout, but a lingering chance of showers and storms will remain Monday and Tuesday. Highs in the 80s are expect to start next week with low 90s by the end of the week!

