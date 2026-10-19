Nice Fall Weather to Start Work Week

TULSA, OKLA — Monday will bring partly cloudy skies and a high near 73 degrees in Tulsa. A few isolated sprinkles are possible, but with very dry air near the ground, most areas will stay dry. South-southeast breeze at 5 to 15 mph.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected Tuesday, with another slight 10% chance of an isolated shower or sprinkle. Morning temperatures will start near 50 degrees before afternoon highs reach the mid to upper 70s.

By Wednesday, sunshine returns with a high near 78 degrees after a morning low in the low 50s. The warming trend continues Thursday, with mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs climbing into the low 80s.

Friday will wrap up the workweek with another warm, mostly sunny day. Temperatures will start in the upper 50s before reaching the low 80s, with south-southeast winds increasing to 10 to 20 mph.

Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures will remain mild, with morning lows in the upper 50s to low 60s and afternoon highs around 80 degrees. A weak weather system could bring a few showers or thunderstorms, but rain chances currently remain low at around 10%.

While afternoon humidity levels will stay low throughout the week, light to moderate winds should keep fire weather concerns relatively low for now. Conditions will remain mostly dry, though any changes in wind speed or humidity will be important to monitor.