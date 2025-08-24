Nice Drop In Temperatures Monday

TULSA, Okla. — A warm Sunday with afternoon highs near 90° with partly cloudy skies and calm northeast winds.

The long awaited cold front will move in tonight bringing big changes to the forecast this coming week! Overnight lows in the upper 60s.

A wet start Monday morning with more widespread showers and storms. Have the rain gear ready for kids going to school. Heavy rainfall will continue throughout the day. Highs in the low 70s with northeast winds 5-15 mph.

Scattered showers and storms continue Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s.

More isolated storms Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies. Morning lows in the low 60s with highs in the upper 70s.

Additional heavy rainfall by Thursday with highs in the low 70s and similar conditions for Friday as well.

