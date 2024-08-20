Nice break from the Summer heat

TULSA, OKLA — Partly cloudy with a few showers in the area this morning. Sunshine returning for the afternoon with pleasant daytime highs in the upper 80s!

Tonight, mostly clear and quiet with cooler overnight lows in the upper 60s.

Slight chance for a few showers and storms again early tomorrow morning with sunshine returning for the afternoon. Highs tomorrow stay seasonably cool returning to the upper 80s.

Mostly sunny skies on Thursday with morning lows in the mid 60s, then upper 80s to near 90°.

Lots of sunshine on Friday as well with morning lows in the upper 60s. Highs hotter in the mid 90s.

Over the weekend, mostly sunny skies will continue with highs in the mid to the upper 90s. Mornings will start in the mid 70s.

