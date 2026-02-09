Near-Record Warmth Today

TULSA, Okla. — A chilly start this Monday morning with temperatures in the low 40s. A quick warm up as highs climb around 79°. Tulsa's February 9th record high is 82° from 1932. Lots of sunshine with a light breeze. Perfect conditions for any outdoor plans!

Tuesday morning, temperatures in the low 50s with an increase in cloud coverage. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s with winds shifting from south to north behind a cold front. Rain showers possible by late afternoon and evening with the chance remaining into very early Wednesday morning.

Back to dry conditions during the day Wednesday with morning lows in the upper 30s. Partly cloudy skies with highs near 60 degrees.

Clouds increase again Thursday with morning lows in the mid 40s. Afternoon highs near 70° with breezy south winds, gusts up to 20 mph.

Rain chances increase Friday with highs in the low 60s. It looks like a wet end to the week and start of the weekend. Showers and storms appear to be more widespread on Saturday. We will continue to update those chances as we get closer.

Have a great week ahead!

