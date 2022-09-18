Near Record Highs Through Wednesday

TULSA, Okla. — Lots of sunshine today with the high reaching 98° with the record being 100°. SSW winds gusting up to 20 mph. Heat index values between 110-105°.

99° on Monday with the record being 100°.

We are forecasting 100° for both Tuesday and Wednesday. The record on Tuesday is 102° and 98° on Wednesday.

There is the possibility of a cool front coming in by Thursday, but computer models don't agree at all. As of now, we are saying highs will be around 90° Thursday and Friday.

