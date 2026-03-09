Near Record Highs Monday

TULSA, Okla. — A disturbance will cross through southeast Oklahoma this morning bringing a few showers and t-storms. Most will remain dry and warm with mostly sunny skies. Forecast high of 86° with our record for this date of 88° from 1911. SSW winds 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Increasing clouds on Tuesday with lows mild to start the day in the mid to upper 60s. Chance for some showers and storms developing in the afternoon, but more likely by evening and stretching into the late night hours. All modes of severe weather possible with a wind, hail, and limited tornado threat. Highs in the low 80s. South winds 10-20 mph.

A cold front will cross the area early Wednesday. Some scattered showers and maybe some t-storms in the morning. Lows in the mid 50s with highs in the mid 60s. South winds and then north winds behind the front 15-25 mph. Clearing is forecast during the afternoon with some sunshine possible.

Mostly sunny skies on Thursday and Friday. We could have a light freeze in spots Thursday morning. We are forecasting 36° in Tulsa. Highs in the mid 60s. Then on Friday, lows in the mid to upper 40s with highs in the mid 70s.

Then for Saturday, look for mostly sunny skies. Lows in the upper 40s with daytime highs in the upper 70s to around 80°

Lows Sunday in the mid 50s with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Our next cold front is scheduled to arrive either later Sunday or on Monday. As of now, going for lows in the 30s Monday and highs in the 50s.

