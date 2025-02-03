Near Record High This Afternoon

TULSA, Okla. — A mild start this morning with a pleasant afternoon! We could be near-record with a forecast high of 78° while the Tulsa record is 79° (1934). Sunny skies with breezy southwest winds will continue today.

Another cold front moves in Tuesday that will make temperatures more tricky across the area. Mostly cloudy skies with breezy north winds. Some highs will stay in the low 50s while others will stay in the 60s towards the south.

Upper 40s to start Wednesday with afternoon highs around 70°. Lots of clouds with some sun. 20% chance for a few showers.

Another cold front will move through the region knocking lows to the lower 40s Thursday morning, then highs in the upper 50s. Mostly sunny.

Mid 30s Friday morning, then highs in the mid 50s. Mostly cloudy with southeast winds 5-15 mph.

Upper 40s to kick off Saturday with highs around 70°. Partly cloudy. 10% chance for a shower.

Then another front will move through with lows Sunday morning in the mid 30s and highs into the upper 40s. Lots of cloud cover with a 10% chance for a few showers.

At this point, colder air will spill into the area the following week with highs possibly into the 30s. We'll keep you posted.

Have a great week ahead!

