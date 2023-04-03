Near Record High Temps Today

TULSA, Okla — This week will be off to a very warm start! For Monday, high temps will be very close to record highs for the date...well into the 80s! Outdoor plans are a go!

Tuesday will be our busiest weather day of the week. We are monitoring an extremely high fire danger across northwest parts of Green Country to a severe weather threat in eastern parts of Green Country.

The severe threat is conditional, meaning there is doubt whether or not we will see storms, but if we do get storms, severe weather looks likely with a wind, hail, and tornado threat. Threat exists along and east of HWY 75, but is higher east of HWY 69 into Arkansas. We'll continue to adjust this over the next 24 hours.

Temperatures will cool off behind Tuesday night's cold front. Look for highs in the low/mid 60s Wednesday and Thursday with temps climbing to near 70 again by Friday.

As of now, Easter Weekend looks beautiful. Can't 100% rule out a stray shower or storm, but most of us should stay dry.

