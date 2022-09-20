Near Record Heat Tuesday and Wednesday

TULSA, Okla — Stay cool and hydrated the next couple of days as temps will be close to record highs. Today's forecast of 100° will be within a couple of degrees of the 102° record set in 1954. Tonight will be warm with mostly clear skies....lows in the low/mid 70s.

Tomorrow's record high of 98° will likely fall with forecast highs expected to reach triple digits. If we do hit 100° tomorrow, it will be Tulsa's third latest 100-degree day on record.

We are tracking two cold fronts over the next few days. The first arrives Wednesday night bringing a shot of refreshing air to the region on Thursday. There will likely be a sharp temperature gradient across the region with those of you along the OK/KS line in the 70s, but still a few 90s possible south of I-40. Only a small chance of showers near the OK/KS line.

After a quick warm up Friday afternoon into Saturday, the second cold front moves in on Sunday morning with a small chance of showers and another shot of refreshing air. Expect the comfortable air to stay with us into next week with cool nights (50s) and comfortable afternoons (low/mid 80s).

