Near Record Heat Today

TULSA, OKLA- — Temperatures will warm to near record levels this afternoon with highs likely to peak in the mid-90s for most locations.

Strong southerly winds, low relative humidity values and our lack of precipitation will also lead to an elevated fire weather threat across portions of northeast Oklahoma.

Please take caution to avoid activities that may start fires, especially during the afternoon hours.

Highs will warm return to the mid-90s Saturday, which will once AGAIN be close to record. Also, high fire danger remains in place with stronger wind gusts expected Saturday afternoon.

Highs in the low 90s on Sunday as thunderstorm chances ramp up across the area during the evening, with all modes of severe weather possible.

This system will shift into far eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas later Sunday night into early Monday morning.

After a break on Monday, another chance for strong to severe storms likely Tuesday/Wednesday!

