Near normal temps to start Summer

TULSA, OKLA- — Today is the official first day of Summer! High temperatures running near normal around 90s degrees with lighter south winds.

Areas along and south of I-40 and also northwest of I-44 will remain favored spots for isolated showers and thunderstorm development mainly during the afternoon hours.

Tonight, partly cloudy and fairly quiet with overnight lows in the mid to lower 70s.

Temperatures will be on the rise for Friday and through next week. The heat index this weekend will likely be just over 100-105° during the afternoon. Heat alerts might be needed.

