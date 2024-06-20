Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Near normal temps to start Summer

Small thunderstorm chances today then turning hot and humid
Posted at 3:46 AM, Jun 20, 2024

TULSA, OKLA- — Today is the official first day of Summer! High temperatures running near normal around 90s degrees with lighter south winds.

Areas along and south of I-40 and also northwest of I-44 will remain favored spots for isolated showers and thunderstorm development mainly during the afternoon hours.

Tonight, partly cloudy and fairly quiet with overnight lows in the mid to lower 70s.

Temperatures will be on the rise for Friday and through next week. The heat index this weekend will likely be just over 100-105° during the afternoon. Heat alerts might be needed.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

KJRH Digital
12:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018