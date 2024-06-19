Watch Now
Near normal temps for the last day of Spring

Hot weather returning this weekend
Posted at 6:38 AM, Jun 19, 2024

TULSA, OKLA- — Mix of sun and clouds with a few isolated showers developing during the afternoon. Highs near normal for this time of the year around 90 degrees with lighter south winds.

Cloud coverage will linger tonight with overnight lows in the lower 70s.

Hard to believe, but tomorrow is the official first day of Summer! High temperatures look to top out around 90 degrees. There could be more isolated shower/storm activity tomorrow, but chances are once again few and far between.

Temperatures will increase late week and through next week. The heat index this weekend will likely be just over 100° during the afternoon. Heat alerts might be needed.

