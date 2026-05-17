Muggy, Windy & Warm with a Chance for Showers & T-storms

Count on a windy and warm end to our weekend with high humidity and a chance for spotty showers and an isolated t-storm. Highs in the upper 80s today with gusts over 30 mph at times.

Similar conditions are with us Monday with morning lows in the mid-70s and temperatures back into the upper 80s by afternoon. South winds will remain strong with gusts over 30 mph. Showers and isolated t-storms are possible during the day.

A strong cold front arrives Monday night into Tuesday morning bringing a round or two of showers and t-storms, some of which may be severe. The threat will begin late Monday night near the Oklahoma/Kansas border and expand southward into Tuesday morning. T-storms will be capable of damaging wind gusts, pockets of large hail and heavy downpours. A low tornado potential exists as well.

Rain and storms are likely into Tuesday with at least some severe weather threat before the cold front clears southeast Oklahoma by late in the day. North winds, wet conditions and cloud cover will bring daytime highs down to around 70°.

Below average temperatures stick around through midweek with continued rain and thunder chances. The severe weather threat in the second half of the week looks rather low at this time.

Warmer and more humid conditions return by Memorial Day weekend with at least a slight chance of showers & t-storms.

Stay weather aware this week and have a way to receive severe weather alerts. Have a great rest of the weekend!