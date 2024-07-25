Muggy Thursday

TULSA, Okla. — Areas of patchy dense fog will continue for our southeast counties this morning. Expect warm and muggy conditions today with lots of sunshine and calm winds. Highs look to stay in the low 90s.

Rain chances are about 20% or less, but a few isolated showers and/or storms are possible. This will continue Friday as well with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Latest data shows a weak and slow moving disturbance drifting north from Texas into eastern Oklahoma at the start of the weekend. As a result, we've bumped up the chance for a few showers and storms Friday night, Saturday, and into Saturday night. This will not be a washout, just a slightly higher chance for a few showers an storms.

Weekend temps will still run below average for the time of year with highs in the upper 80s Saturday, and then back in the low 90s on Sunday.

We've been spoiled lately with the run of below average temps, but that changes next week. As a ridge of high pressure builds overhead, temps will likely increase and may be back in the triple digits by the end of next week

