Muggy Sunday Afternoon

TULSA, Okla. — A hot and muggy Sunday with highs in the low 90s but feels like temperatures up to 106°. Mostly sunny skies with breezy south winds. Isolated showers and storms this afternoon and evening but most will stay dry.

Scattered showers and storms go up tonight/overnight and into Monday morning. There could be an isolated strong to severe storm or two with a damaging wind threat and flash flooding threat. Any storm activity should clear by Monday afternoon. Highs in the low 90s with heat index values near 102°.

Still a chance for some isolated to scattered showers and storms Tuesday and Wednesday. Partly cloudy skies. Morning lows in the lower 70s with daytime highs around 90°.

Less of a chance of showers on Thursday and the 4th of July. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Mornings start in the mid 70s with afternoon temperatures easily in the low to mid 90s.

As of now, next weekend still features a slight chance of rain. Lows remaining in the 70s and highs sticking in the 90s.

Have a great week ahead!

