Muggy Conditions Continue

TULSA, Okla. — A warm start this Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 70s. By the afternoon, highs in the low 90s with mostly sunny skies. Muggy conditions with heat index values near 100° and south winds 5-15 mph.

We will keep temperatures in the low 90s to finish the week with heat index values up to 102° for some. Isolated to scattered storms for both Thursday and Friday with more cloud coverage.

This weekend looks extra toasty with highs in the mid to low 90s but feeling more like 100-104°. As of now, it looks to stay below a heat advisory but that could change. Isolated to scattered storms possible but most look to remain dry.

Scattered storms increase Monday and Tuesday with temperatures still in the upper 80s to low 90s. More cloud coverage with calm south winds.

Stay cool out there!

