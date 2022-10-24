Much Needed Rain Today

TULSA, Okla. — Rain moves in this morning and lasts through the day. Some embedded thunderstorms as the main cold front approaches. There could be some isolated strong to severe cells. On average we could get 1-3" of rain with a few areas getting more than 3".

Temperatures dropping into the 50s during the afternoon. South winds then a northwest wind behind the cold front gusting to 35 mph.

Wrapping up the showers sometime Tuesday morning with some clearing later. Highs in the lower 60s.

Mostly sunny Wednesday and upper 60s.

Upper 60s on Thursday with a chance for showers and storms by night.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms on Friday and mid 60s.

Chance for a few showers on Saturday, otherwise dry and 60s continuing.

60's on Sunday and partly cloudy skies

