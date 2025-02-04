Much Cooler For Tuesday

TULSA, Okla. — Today will be much colder compared to yesterday as a cold front moved through the area. Highs will struggle in the mid to upper 40s with breezy northeast winds and mostly cloudy skies. Some light showers will be possible overnight but not everyone will see rain.

Mid 40s Wednesday morning with afternoon highs in the mid 60s. North winds becoming south 10-20 mph with decreasing cloud coverage throughout the day.

Thursday morning looks mild with low 50s in the morning. Afternoon highs in the low 60s with partly cloudy skies and breezy north winds.

Low 40s early Friday morning, then highs near 60°.

Another sharp cold front will move through the area this next weekend. Highs near 70° on Saturday, then down to the mid 40s on Sunday. The low Saturday morning around 50°, then just below freezing by Sunday morning.

