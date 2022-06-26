Much Cooler for Sunday

TULSA, OKLA- — Chance for few showers and storms this morning, otherwise dry and much cooler weather anticipated. Daytime highs very pleasant ranging from the low to mid 80s!

NNE winds 10-20 mph with periodic gusts upward of 30 mph.

Tonight, mostly to partly clear with lows very comfortable in the 60s.

Highs in the low 80s again on Monday with a sun/cloud mix.

Upper 80s on Tuesday and back to mostly sunny skies.

