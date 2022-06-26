Watch Now
Much Cooler for Sunday

A few showers and t-storms will be around this morning
Posted at 7:35 AM, Jun 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-26 09:33:52-04

TULSA, OKLA- — Chance for few showers and storms this morning, otherwise dry and much cooler weather anticipated. Daytime highs very pleasant ranging from the low to mid 80s!

NNE winds 10-20 mph with periodic gusts upward of 30 mph.

Tonight, mostly to partly clear with lows very comfortable in the 60s.

Highs in the low 80s again on Monday with a sun/cloud mix.

Upper 80s on Tuesday and back to mostly sunny skies.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

