Much Cooler for Sunday

TULSA, OKLA- — Chance for few showers and storms this morning, otherwise dry and much cooler weather anticipated. Daytime highs very pleasant ranging from the low to mid 80s!
NNE winds 10-20 mph with periodic gusts upward of 30 mph.
Tonight, mostly to partly clear with lows very comfortable in the 60s.
Highs in the low 80s again on Monday with a sun/cloud mix.
Upper 80s on Tuesday and back to mostly sunny skies.
