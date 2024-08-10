Much Cooler and Wet Weekend

TULSA, OKLA — The weekend will bring relief from the heat and some much-needed rain!

Highs this afternoon will range from 70s northwest to 80s southeast. A few isolated showers are possible this morning with increasing chances as the day progresses. Most of the rain today should remain fairly light overall.

A higher chance for widespread rain and thunderstorms arrives Sunday morning, and should move out from west to east through the afternoon. Rain may be locally heavy with a some locations in the 1" - 3" range. Temperatures will be held in check with the morning rain, but may rebound back into the low 80s as we dry out in the afternoon.

Another complex of storms may develop Sunday night into Monday morning affecting parts of SE Kansas and NE Oklahoma. We'll adjust the placement as we get closer. By Monday afternoon, the heat and humidity will be on the return. Look for highs in the mid 90s with heat index values in the triple digits.

Hot and humid weather will remain through the middle of the next week. Another front may bring a chance of storms and a slight drop in temps toward the end of next week.

