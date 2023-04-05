Much cooler air moves in for Wednesday

TULSA, Okla — A cold front has swept across Green Country this morning. Ahead of the front, severe weather has been a concern, but that will clear Green Country quickly this morning.

Behind the front today front, temperatures will be much cooler! Highs only in the upper 50s to low 60s on Wednesday. Starting out in the mid 40s.

Pleasant weather stays with us to finish the week with highs in the low/mid 60s Thursday and mid/upper 60s on Friday.

As of now, Easter weekend is looking great! Low 70s on Saturday and mid/upper 70s for Easter Sunday! A nice stretch of quiet weather!

