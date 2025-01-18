Much Colder Today

TULSA, OKLA — Very cold temperatures are settling into the area today. Breezy winds will create wind chills in the teens this afternoon.

An upper-level system may bring some light snow and flurries to the region Saturday later afternoon through Saturday night. A light coating may be possible in spots, but most of us end up with little to no accumulation.

Highs Sunday will be stuck in the 20s with lows in the teens. Another slim chance of light snow or flurries is possible Monday PM. MLK Day will be quite cold so be prepared to bundle up if you have any plans to be outside.

While this will not be record cold, it's good January shot of Arctic air! Wind chills in the single digits to perhaps even below zero look likely Saturday night into Sunday morning and again Sunday night into Monday morning. Temperatures should briefly get above freezing Tuesday afternoon with 40s returning for highs in the middle and end of next week.

