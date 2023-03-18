Much Colder Through the Weekend

TULSA, OKLA- — Mostly sunny and chilly with brisk north winds for Saturday. Daytime highs in the low to mid 40s with feels like temps in the 30s this afternoon.

Cold continues into tonight with overnight lows dropping to around 20 degrees!

The cold snap lingers into Sunday with highs returning to the mid-40s with a little more sunshine and calmer winds.

The first day of spring is on Monday along with a warming trend for the upcoming work week and periodic rain chances.

Highs for Monday around 60 degrees under a sun/cloud mix.

Widely scattered rain chances on Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Highs jump to the 70s on Wednesday and Thursday. Slight chance for maybe a few isolated showers on Wednesday, then a better chance for showers and storms come Thursday.

