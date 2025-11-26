Much Colder Temperatures Today

TULSA, Okla. — Bundle up as you head out the door! Morning temperatures near freezing to start the day with highs near 50°. Northwest winds 5-15 mph with increasing clouds. Staying dry for any holiday traveling.

A light freeze possible for Thanksgiving morning. As we go throughout the day, highs in the low 50s with mostly sunny skies and calm winds.

Another cold start for any early Black Friday shopping, temperatures near freezing. Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 50s and breezy south winds. A few showers and storms increase late Friday.

A wet and cold Saturday ahead. Rain showers and a few thunderstorms in the morning and afternoon. Morning temperatures in the low 40s with highs in the low 50s and gusty south winds.

Temperatures Sunday morning drop in the upper 20s. Much colder conditions with highs in the upper 30s and breezy north winds.

We continue to watch Monday for any wintry mix. Morning lows in the 20s with highs in the upper 30s.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

