Mostly Sunny and Calmer Saturday

TULSA, OKLA- — Gusty north winds are with us through mid-morning with calmer conditions expected by the afternoon and evening. Daytime highs mild in the mid-60s under a mostly sunny sky.

Calm and clear for any evening plans with overnight lows in the 40s. Gusty south winds return tomorrow which will increase fire weather concerns, mainly during the afternoon hours north with isolated rain/storm chances possible south of I-44.

Highs tomorrow afternoon warm into the 70s. Unseasonably warm and breezy weather remains in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday ahead of another storm system that will shift into the Central Plains on Tuesday.

Highs for both days in the 80s with rain and storms chances increasing for the second half of the day on Tuesday ahead of an approaching dry line. *Depending on the timing, we could once again see critical fire weather concerns behind the dry line.*

Dry and cooler weather is forecast for the middle to latter part of next week.

