Mostly Cloudy with Spotty Showers

Posted at 7:34 AM, Dec 02, 2023
TULSA, OKLA- — Mostly cloudy and seasonably cool with highs in the low to mid-50s. A few rain showers may develop this afternoon and evening with total rainfall amounts very minimal.

A gradual clearing late tonight with overnight lows around freezing. Heads up, there could be some areas of patchy dense fog early tomorrow with improvements by mid to late morning.

More sunshine in store for Sunday with highs around 60 degrees.

Pleasant and sunny weather will remain into the first half of next week. A slight cool down Monday (upper 50s) behind a front, but 60s come right back for the remainder of the week.

Overall looks like a warm first week of December!

