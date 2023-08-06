Morning Storms to Afternoon Sunshine

TULSA, OKLA- — Showers and storms continue to move across area this morning with more dry time expected by this afternoon.

Most areas will see afternoon temperatures in the lower to mid-90s.

Clear and calm evening with overnight lows pleasant in the upper 60s.

Slightly cooler temps are expected to start the work week!

Highs in the upper 80s Monday and lower 90s Tuesday.

Widely scattered showers and storms will also be possible, mainly during the morning hours, but no severe weather is anticipated.

By Wednesday, temperatures will begin to warm into the mid-90s.

Another frontal boundary moving through late Wednesday will result in temps a few degrees cooler for most of the area on Thursday.

This slight drop in temps will once again be brief as warmer weather returns Friday with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

