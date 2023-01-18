Morning storms followed by afternoon sun

TULSA, Okla — Rain and a few embedded thunderstorms are moving across Green Country this morning. Roads will be wet for the morning drive. Overall severe threat looks very low. By midday and early afternoon the heaviest rain will be moving out of Green Country.

Despite the wet start, we'll see lots of sunshine to finish the day! Southwest wins will give temps a boost into the low/mid 60s. A nice finish!! Temps tonight will chill down to near or just below freezing.

Thursday and Friday look dry with some sunshine and temps returning to near or just above seasonal averages. Highs near 50 Thursday and low/mid 50s Friday.

Another storm system arrives Saturday into Saturday night. We'll be watching temps closely, but right now it looks like we'll stay warm enough to keep this rain. Highs in the 40s both Saturday and Sunday.

