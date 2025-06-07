Morning storms clear, humid and warm afternoon expected

***FLOOD WATCH UNTIL 1 PM SATURDAY***

Some of the clouds will clear leading to some sunshine in the afternoon with a high up to 85°.

Mid 60s Sunday morning and then up to 90°. Another storm complex could move in Sunday afternoon/evening. Some of the storms could be severe with damaging winds and hail possible.

A cold front moves through with lows in the mid 60s Monday morning and then afternoon temps in the mid 80s. Chance for a few showers and storms early in the morning, otherwise becoming mostly sunny.

A break on Tuesday and Wednesday with partly cloudy skies. Lows in the low 60s and highs in the mid 80s.

Another system looks to come in Thursday into Friday with another risk for strong to severe storms.

