Morning Storms, Afternoon Threat South

TULSA, OKLA — Good morning! A line of thunderstorms continues moving southeast across parts of eastern Oklahoma this morning, bringing periods of heavy rainfall, isolated gusty winds, and some small hail. Temperatures early today are generally in the mid 60s to lower 70s, with cloudy skies and wet conditions in many areas.

As the morning storms move out, attention turns to this afternoon. A boundary is expected to stall near or just south of the I-40 corridor, creating a focus for new storm development later today. South of that boundary, a warm and unstable atmosphere will support strong to severe thunderstorms, with all hazards possible. This includes large to very large hail, damaging wind gusts, and tornadoes. The greatest concern appears to be across southeast Oklahoma and portions of west-central Arkansas. High temperatures today will range from the upper 70s north to the mid-80s south, depending on cloud cover and storm activity.

The active weather pattern continues Saturday as the boundary lifts back northward as a warm front. Scattered thunderstorms are expected to redevelop by mid-afternoon, with supercells again possible. Severe weather hazards will remain similar, including hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes. Afternoon highs Saturday should reach the low to mid 80s.

Sunday brings more of the same as the front lifts farther north into Kansas, placing the entire region in a warm and humid air mass. Storm coverage may be more isolated due to a capping inversion, but any storm that forms could become severe quickly. Temperatures Sunday will climb into the mid to upper 80s, with some areas near 90 degrees.

A cold front arrives Monday, bringing another round of thunderstorms along and ahead of the boundary, mainly across far eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Highs Monday should remain in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Monday night into Tuesday looks quieter, with cooler temperatures settling in. Morning lows will dip into the 50s and lower 60s, with afternoon highs in the 70s. However, storm chances are expected to increase again by the middle of next week.

Residents across the region should remain weather aware through the weekend and be prepared for rapidly changing conditions, especially during the afternoon and evening hours.

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