Morning Storms; Afternoon Fire Danger

Cold front will bring colder air to Green Country to finish out the week
A cold front will bring colder air to Green Country Thursday and Friday
Posted at 5:54 AM, Feb 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-22 07:27:30-05

TULSA, Okla — Showers and storms will track across Green Country this morning. Most of us will not have to worry about severe weather, but there is a chance a few storms could be strong to severe with a damaging wind and small hail threat. With the high amount of wind shear in place, a brief spin-up tornado or two may be possible as well. Highest chance of anything severe will be south of I-44. Storms will clear eastern Oklahoma by late morning and midday.

We'll transition from storms to a fire danger risk this afternoon. Expect and warm and windy finish with highs well into the 70s. With dry air moving in, the grass fire risk will be elevated.

A cold front arrives early Thursday morning bringing the chill back to Green Country as we finish out the week. Highs will likely hold in the 40s Thursday and Friday.

We'll gradually warm back up over the weekend with highs in the low 50s Saturday and mid 60s on Sunday. Another chance of rain and thunder arrives late Sunday into Monday morning.

