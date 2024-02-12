Morning snow to afternoon sunshine

TULSA, Okla — A mix of rain and snow across Green Country will move out this morning with sunshine not far behind! Accumulations have varied greatly with some of us seeing very little snow, and other locations seeing a 1” to 3” wet snow. The snow won’t hang around for long as temps will warm into the mid/upper 40s with lots of sun! Lows tonight will drop back down to just below freezing.

Look for a warm-up through the middle of the week with highs Tuesday in the upper 50s to low 60s, and mid/upper 60s Wednesday! Outdoor plans will be a go with lots of sunshine!

Next front arrives at the end of the week, but there is still some uncertainty in how quick the cooler air will arrive. Either way, temps will cool down Friday and into the weekend.

