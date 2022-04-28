Morning showers possible, Warmer today

TULSA, Okla — Some of us will need the umbrella this morning as a few showers are expected to move through. Highest chances north of I-40. A few rumbles of thunder are also possible, but no severe weather is expected.

For this afternoon, temps will warm up with the help of a gusty south breeze. Highs into the low 80s. We'll keep a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm in the forecast this afternoon into tonight.

We are monitoring the threat for a few isolated severe storms by Friday evening/night. One limiting factor for storms will be a warmer layer of air aloft (a cap). As a result, there is still a question to how many, if any storms will develop. However, if storms do develop, they will likely be severe.

Behind Friday's system we'll enjoy a beautiful Saturday, and most of Sunday looks great as well with highs near 80 both days. Storms will likely return by Sunday night into Monday.