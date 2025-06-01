Morning showers and storms clear for a great afternoon

TULSA, Okla. — After the morning rain clears out, Sunday will be great with lots of sunshine and temperatures climbing into the mid-80s.

The dry and warm weather sticks around for Monday ahead of a cold front which will bring not only cooler temperatures but also storm chances.

Storms on Tuesday have the chance to be strong to severe. Wind and hail look to be the main concern with individual storms, but the storm chances will continue through the end of the week and into the weekend, increasing the flooding concern each day.

Behind the cold front, afternoon highs will drop into the 70s for Wednesday before rebounding back into the 80s by Thursday.

Keep your umbrellas handy this week and be sure to check back often as we fine-tune the storm chances for next week.

