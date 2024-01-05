Morning rain and snow moves out by afternoon

TULSA, Okla — Morning rain and snow is moving out with only a slight chance of a shower this afternoon. Highest chances of accumulating snow are in eastern or northern portions of the region, and much of this will melt quickly. Look for highs this afternoon ranging from upper 30s north to mid 40s south. Lows tonight will fall drop back into the low/mid 30s.

The weekend looks quiet with highs in the mid 40s Saturday and low 50s on Sunday! Another storm system is set to arrive early next week with rain and snow chances.

Rain looks likely Monday with a change to snow on Tuesday. Accumulating snow looks possible, but to early to know specific amounts. We'll be updating as we get closer. Data has been consistent we'll see a blast frigid air by the end of next week.

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

