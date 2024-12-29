Morning Dense Fog, Sunshine in Afternoon

TULSA, OKLA — We're starting off Sunday with dense fog in the area with improvements by mid to late morning.

Thankfully we do see the return of sunshine today with highs warmer in the mid to lower 60s.

Tonight, mostly clear and quiet with overnight lows trending in the 40s.

Well above normal temperatures continue into Monday with highs in the mid-60s under a mostly sunny sky.

Winds will increase later in the day and Monday night as a cold front approaches the region. Gusts could be upward of 40 mph.

Lows around 40° Tuesday morning, then highs in the upper 40s. Partly cloudy skies.

Upper 20s by Wednesday morning to kick off 2025. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 40s.

Lows down to the upper 20s again by Thursday morning, then the afternoon features low 50s. Mostly sunny skies.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

