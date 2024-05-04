Watch Now
Weather

Actions

More spring storms this weekend

Increased severe weather potential Monday
FLOOD WATCH.JPG
KJRH
FLOOD WATCH.JPG
Posted at 7:34 AM, May 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-04 08:40:49-04

***FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM TOMORROW***

Scattered showers and storms remain in the forecast this morning as a cold front passes over by late morning and early afternoon.

This will cause our highs to vary with mid to lower 70s north of I-44 and mid to upper 70s south.

Additional isolated to widely scattered showers and storms possible this afternoon and evening.

Late tonight into tomorrow morning will be the better opportunity for more widespread showers and storms.

The severe threat will remain low, however higher areal coverage along with heavier rainfall will be the main concern with a flood watch in effect until tomorrow evening.

Highs tomorrow much cooler in the lower 70s.

Rain and storms will finally move out during the evening hours tomorrow which will keep the remainder of Sunday night and the first part of Monday relatively quiet.

A higher risk of severe weather looks to go up Monday evening through Monday night. All threats (wind, hail, tornado) look possible. We'll continue to fine tune Monday's forecast with slight storm chances into the middle of next week.

Warm temperatures are likely in the middle of next week with a slight chance of storms remaining. A cool down with below average temps may be on the way at the end of next week!

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Caitlin Huggins
12:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018