More spring storms this weekend

***FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM TOMORROW***

Scattered showers and storms remain in the forecast this morning as a cold front passes over by late morning and early afternoon.

This will cause our highs to vary with mid to lower 70s north of I-44 and mid to upper 70s south.

Additional isolated to widely scattered showers and storms possible this afternoon and evening.

Late tonight into tomorrow morning will be the better opportunity for more widespread showers and storms.

The severe threat will remain low, however higher areal coverage along with heavier rainfall will be the main concern with a flood watch in effect until tomorrow evening.

Highs tomorrow much cooler in the lower 70s.

Rain and storms will finally move out during the evening hours tomorrow which will keep the remainder of Sunday night and the first part of Monday relatively quiet.

A higher risk of severe weather looks to go up Monday evening through Monday night. All threats (wind, hail, tornado) look possible. We'll continue to fine tune Monday's forecast with slight storm chances into the middle of next week.

Warm temperatures are likely in the middle of next week with a slight chance of storms remaining. A cool down with below average temps may be on the way at the end of next week!

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

