More showers and storms today

TULSA, OKLA- — Lingering areas of light rain will continue this morning with additional scattered showers and a few thunderstorms today ahead of a cold front.

A few of these storms could become strong to marginally severe, mainly for areas south of I-40 this afternoon. Quarter size hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph will be the main concerns.

Highs today will range with cooler temps in the 50s north and west with 60s south and central.

Showers and storms will start to wrap up late tonight and through the overnight hours with lows in the mid-30s.

Saturday looks to be our coolest day over the next few with highs in the mid 50s despite some sunshine.

Temperatures will climb back into the 60s on Sunday with some 70s looking likely next week!

