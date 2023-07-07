More rounds of showers and storms on the way

TULSA, Okla — An active weather pattern will keep chances of showers and storms into the weekend. Good news, any rain and storms this morning should stay below severe levels with a higher severe threat in central and western Oklahoma. Like the last couple of days, we'll dry out in the afternoon with temps making a late run into the mid 80s.

More storms will likely develop late tonight and continue through the overnight hours. These will have potential to be strong to severe with a wind and hail treat. After these storms clear into tomorrow morning and afternoon, we'll watch for redevelopment again tomorrow night. Tough to pinpoint who sees the highest chances tomorrow night as morning storms will influence where storms develop Saturday night.

Highs will remain in the 80s this weekend, then we return close to 90 on Monday with a brief break from any storm chances.

Data is trending hotter next week, but with northwest flow in the mid/upper levels continuing, we'll keep a chance of storms in the forecast, which could keep temps from reaching full potential. Currently forecasting highs in the low 90s at the middle and end of next week.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --