More Record Heat This Afternoon

TULSA, Okla. — One more day for record heat this Saturday afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Mix of sun and clouds with south winds 10-20 mph. Saturday's record high is 77° set in 1946 but look like we could break that. If we hit 80°, that would be our 3rd 80-degree day which is the December all-time record.

A warm start Sunday morning in the 60s before a strong cold from moves in. Look for falling temperatures throughout the day, eventually temperatures in the 40s by the afternoon. A few showers possible with the front as well. Gusty northwest winds 15-30 mph making it feel much colder outside! Depending on the timing of the cold air and the precipitation, there may be a small window for a light mix near/north of HWY 412 as temperatures keep dropping.

Monday morning will feel like winter with wind chill values in the teens! Mostly sunny skies with lows down to the 20s and highs in the upper 30s.

Lows Tuesday near 20 degrees with highs in the upper 40s. Lots of sunshine and southwest winds 5-15 mph.

Mostly sunny again on Wednesday. Lows near freezing, then daytime highs in the mid 50s.

For the first day of 2026, partly cloudy skies with lows around 32° and then near 50 degrees.

Have a great and safe weekend!

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

