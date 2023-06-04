More Rain/Storm Chances Today

TULSA, OKLA- — Mostly to partly cloudy Sunday with a chance for more widely scattered showers and storms.

Warmer daytime highs in the mid to upper 80s with a light to moderate northeasterly breeze.

Precipitation looks to move out of the area closer to sunset with overnight lows returning to the mid-60s.

Staying warm for the upcoming work week with highs approaching 90. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will still be possible most days.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

