More Rain/Storm Chances Today

Above Average Temps into the Upcoming Work Week
Posted at 7:37 AM, Jun 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-04 09:33:34-04

TULSA, OKLA- — Mostly to partly cloudy Sunday with a chance for more widely scattered showers and storms.

Warmer daytime highs in the mid to upper 80s with a light to moderate northeasterly breeze.

Precipitation looks to move out of the area closer to sunset with overnight lows returning to the mid-60s.

Staying warm for the upcoming work week with highs approaching 90. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will still be possible most days.

