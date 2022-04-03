Watch
Weather

Actions

More Rain on the Way

Cooler temperatures by the end of the week
Posted at 9:18 AM, Apr 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-03 10:18:43-04

TULSA, Okla. — Increasing clouds today with the high up to 77°. South winds 10-20 with gusts to 30 mph. Chance for some showers and storms much later Sunday night and overnight.

Rain and storms will be around on Monday with highs in the mid 60s.

Highs are back to the mid 70s on Tuesday with maybe some more showers and storms Tuesday night.

Afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies.

Highs cool to around 60° on Thursday and Friday with a windy pattern setting up over the region.

Morning lows in the upper 30s by Friday morning.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Caitlin Huggins
12:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018