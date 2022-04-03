More Rain on the Way

TULSA, Okla. — Increasing clouds today with the high up to 77°. South winds 10-20 with gusts to 30 mph. Chance for some showers and storms much later Sunday night and overnight.

Rain and storms will be around on Monday with highs in the mid 60s.

Highs are back to the mid 70s on Tuesday with maybe some more showers and storms Tuesday night.

Afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies.

Highs cool to around 60° on Thursday and Friday with a windy pattern setting up over the region.

Morning lows in the upper 30s by Friday morning.

