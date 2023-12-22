More rain chances into Christmas Weekend

TULSA, Okla — Rain will move out this morning, but keep an umbrella on standby as an isolated shower or two are still possible this afternoon and tonight. Otherwise, a mostly cloudy Friday with highs in the low 60s and a light south breeze. Lows tonight will remain mild staying in the low/mid 50s.

A few isolated showers will remain possible Saturday, but as another storm system arrives Saturday night, we’ll see a more widespread steadier rain overnight Saturday into Christmas Eve morning. Possible we’ll have some thunder too, but no severe weather is expected. A few lingering showers are possible Sunday afternoon. Including what has fallen last night and this morning, many of us will end up with about 1” to 2” of rain through Christmas Day.

Temperatures will stay mild despite the clouds and rain. Highs in the mid 60s Saturday and low 60s Christmas Eve. A cold front arrives Sunday night bringing in chillier temps (low/mid40s) for Christmas Day!

Wrap around moisture will likely keep cloud cover and at least a chance of showers or perhaps even a few flurries (north) Christmas Day! Chilly air will remain locked in place for Tuesday and Wednesday as well.

