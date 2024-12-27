More fog today with some mist

***Dense Fog Advisory until 10am***

We'll have areas of dense fog this morning and some mist. Mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with a high of 59°. SW winds 5-10 mph.

Mid 40s to kick off Saturday morning, then highs in the upper 50s. A 20% chance of a few rain showers along with mostly cloudy skies. Maybe partial clearing later in the day.

Partly cloudy skies on Sunday with lows around 40° with highs in the mid 60s.

Highs in the 60s again on Monday along with mostly sunny skies. Turning windy later in the day as a cold front gets closer. Gusts could be 35-40 mph.

Cold front moves through with highs down to the 40s on Tuesday with winds calming during the second part of the day.

Lows in the 20s Wednesday and Thursday with highs from the mid to the upper 40s.

