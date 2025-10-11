More Fall Heat this Weekend

TULSA, OKLA — Over the weekend, we will stay dry and mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees with overnight temps in the low to mid-60s.

Gusty south winds up to around 30 mph and low humidity on Sunday will lead to elevated fire concerns, especially for areas west of Tulsa.

We could see a few showers on Monday, with the highest chances likely for those of you near and/or north of I-44. Lows in the mid 60s with highs in the low 80s.

After that, highs will warm up again with upper 80s by Thursday and Friday. Lows to stay in the 60s.

Have a great weekend!

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

