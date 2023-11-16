More clouds today with a gusty south breeze

TULSA, Okla — A strong south breeze will bring carry Gulf of Mexico moisture north today, and we’ll see that visually with more clouds. Some sun will mix in this afternoon as temps climb into the low/mid 60s. Temps remain mild tonight holding in the low/mid 50s. Cold front arrives tomorrow morning with a slight chance of showers or even some drizzle. Behind the front we’ll clear out Thursday afternoon. Highs will stay in the low/mid 60s on Friday and Saturday.

A more potent storm system makes its way into the Southern Plains at the end of the weekend and into early next week. Rain chances look to increase on Sunday, possible we get some thunder too. Rain and showers will linger into Monday with a shot of cooler and drier air moving in on Tuesday. High temps will likely struggle Sunday and Monday with the clouds and rain…staying in the 50s.

Still early, but the weather looks like it will cooperate for Thanksgiving with highs in the 50s and some sunshine!

